

The Canadian Press





B.C.'s independent police watchdog has filed a court petition related to its investigation into the death of Myles Gray more than two years ago.

The Independent Investigations Office is seeking an order for a Vancouver police officer to co-operate fully with its investigation into Gray's death by showing up for a second interview as requested.

Vancouver police have said the 33-year-old man died on August 13th, 2015 following an altercation with officers investigating a report of a distraught man causing a disturbance.

The IIO says it filed the petition after a witness officer refused to appear for a second interview after it refused to agree to conditions she imposed through her legal counsel.