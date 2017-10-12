Police witness not cooperating in probe into Myles Gray death: IIO
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 9:24AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 12, 2017 9:39AM PDT
B.C.'s independent police watchdog has filed a court petition related to its investigation into the death of Myles Gray more than two years ago.
The Independent Investigations Office is seeking an order for a Vancouver police officer to co-operate fully with its investigation into Gray's death by showing up for a second interview as requested.
Vancouver police have said the 33-year-old man died on August 13th, 2015 following an altercation with officers investigating a report of a distraught man causing a disturbance.
The IIO says it filed the petition after a witness officer refused to appear for a second interview after it refused to agree to conditions she imposed through her legal counsel.