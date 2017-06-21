

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a fire that destroyed a tire store in Abbotsford over the weekend.

Fire crews were called to the OK Tire facility on the 33200 block of South Fraser Way at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A witness who called 911 also reported seeing a thin male wearing dark clothing and a hoodie running from the scene. On Wednesday, investigators released security camera images of a person leaving the scene around the time of the fire.

"This is likely an arson," Cst. Ian MacDonald told CTV News on Saturday. "We're certainly investigating it as an arson.”

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, investigators with Abbotsford’s major crimes unit said they believe the fire was started inside the building.

About 40 firefighters worked to put out the blaze from dark until past dawn. Crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-859-5225 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.