Mounties are investigating sexual assault allegations involving students of a North Vancouver Catholic high school.

Few details have been provided because of the age of the students, but police said the incident occurred over the weekend. Officers have asked that the media not name the school due to privacy concerns.

The Vancouver Archdiocese, which oversees the school in question, said the incident involved several students and occurred off school property, after school hours.

"I know there was a misconduct of some nature that purportedly has a criminal element to it and that the police are investigating it," said Dan Moric, superintendent of the Catholic Independent Schools of Vancouver Archdiocese.

There are reports that images were shared on social media, but Moric said he wasn't able to confirm the detail. He was also not able to confirm the number of students involved or their ages.

Little information is available, but the school did speak to students on Thursday about appropriate use of social media. Staff urged students not to spread rumours about the alleged assault, and a letter was sent home to parents.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson