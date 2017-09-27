

CTV Vancouver





Homicide detectives have been called to investigate two suspicious deaths at a home in South Vancouver.

Police said the bodies were found at a residence near West 64th Avenue and Hudson Street, in the city's Marpole neighbourhood.

It's unclear how the individuals died, but police said their deaths appear suspicious. The Vancouver Police Department dispatched its Homicide Unit to handle the investigation.

Shocked neighbours told CTV News an elderly couple lives in the home, and that they had never seen any signs of trouble at the property.

No other details have been released, including the ages or identities of the deceased.