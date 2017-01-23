

The Canadian Press





Park board commissioners could decide tonight whether to seek a plebiscite on next year's municipal ballot, giving Vancouver residents a say on keeping whales or dolphins at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Commissioner Sarah Kirby-Yung has brought forward a motion that would request the city add the plebiscite to the ballot and would also ask the aquarium to consider halting the introduction of any more cetaceans until after the 2018 vote.

Kirby-Yung began work on the motion late last year, after the deaths of the last two belugas at the aquarium.

Vets have not yet determined why the two whales developed a mysterious intestinal problem in November and died within days of each other.