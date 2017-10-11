Three people whose bodies were found in a burning south Nanaimo home have been identified as a seven-year-old and her parents.

Amberlee Scarr, Jason Stephenson and their daughter Piper Stephenson were found dead in a laneway house on Nicol Street Tuesday afternoon.

A family member confirmed their identities to CTV Vancouver Island the next day.

Neighbours told CTV they'd heard a commotion at the home, followed by glass shattering and the sound of an explosion. Police later said they had no knowledge of a fight before the fire, and that they believed the loud noises neighbours heard were made by a passerby trying to get people to come outside.

Firefighters were first to arrive at the scene and located the bodies as they put out the blaze.

Multiple sources told CTV the family lived in the home where their bodies were found, and that at one point the parents had been in a custody battle over the child.

But friends said Scarr had recently moved back into the home where the father and daughter lived.

Mounties have remained tight-lipped in their investigation, and have not confirmed the identities. The RCMP said only that they'd recovered the bodies of two adults and a seven-year-old.

At a news conference Wednesday, Cpl. Jon Stuart said they had no information on the deceased, and did not know why Piper hadn't been in school.

They said previously she attended a school in the area and that the district had been notified of her death.

Officials have not yet provided the cause of the deaths or of the fire. They said the investigation is ongoing and is expected to take some time.

Police are speaking with neighbours and the coroner to determine what happened. Stuart said it could be several days, if not weeks, before they know more.

"Any time a life is lost, it's difficult on the community and the officers and the firefighters and first responders involved… particularly that of a child," Stuart said.

"The innocence of youth affects everybody."

There is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in the fire, but it is being considered suspicious until a point of origin is determined.

Because of the relatively small size of the fire, he said crews likely didn't expect to find bodies, but that first responders never anticipate deaths in cases like this. Stuart added that smoke inhalation can kill people very quickly, but would not speculate on the cause of their deaths.

Stuart said he did not yet know whether there were working smoke detectors in the home.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island