

The Canadian Press





Police officers in the Okanagan are hoping to reunite a family with what may be a sentimental piece of jewellery.

RCMP in Kelowna say they recently received a gold locket in the mail with a hand-written note, saying someone had found the treasure on the streets of Rutland years ago.

The heart-shaped locket is on a bow-shaped pin and it contains photos of a man wearing a Second World War-era military cap and a woman in a sun hat.

Corporal Jesse O'Donaghey says the unique piece of jewellery may have significant value to the person who lost it and anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact Kelowna RCMP.