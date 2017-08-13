A tour bus trapped three pedestrians underneath it, killing one, after it collided with a parked vehicle Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Burrard Street, near Canada Place.

The bus was travelling at a low speed when it struck pedestrians who were around the parked vehicle. Witnesses told CTV that the pedestrians were loading or unloading their luggage from the vehicle when they were hit.

All three trapped victims were tourists.

The man who died was 49 years old. First responders retrieved him from under the bus, and were seen performing CPR on him before he was taken to hospital.

First responders also rescued a 15-year-old girl from beneath the bus and used wood to rescue a second elderly man who was trapped.

The teen girl and elderly man remain in hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

A paramedic on scene said there were 27 people on the bus, including the driver. The driver was still in his seat during the rescue and appeared distraught.

Everyone on the bus stayed put while responders rescued the three trapped people. Afterwards, they were let off one by one to give statements.

"I heard the sound, the crash. And I saw all the excitement," said one man who was at Canada Place with his grandchildren. "It was pretty sad."

The Vancouver Trolley Company has confirmed the bus is one of theirs. The side of the bus said it was the free shuttle to the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

"It's with deep regret we confirm that one of our tourist buses was involved in a tragic accident in Vancouver this morning," general manager Stuart Coventry said in a statement. "It is far to soon to speculate on what happened and we will cooperate fully with [police]."

Police say they have not ruled out laying charges in the incident.

With reports from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith, Scott Bills and Sarah MacDonald.

First responders are performing CPR are one person. Using heavy equipment to lift the bus #yvr pic.twitter.com/YrRMfcNJpa — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) August 13, 2017

.@VancouverPD conducting road closures in downtown #Vancouver due to bus accident near @CanadaPlace. Avoid Cordova and Burrard if possible. pic.twitter.com/sVdZyc6Lsf — Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) August 13, 2017