A man in his 20s was arrested Wednesday following an incident that brought heavily armed officers and a negotiator to residential area of Burnaby.

Police have provided few details, but said the arrest was related to an investigation that began the night before.

In a statement, Burnaby RCMP said officers were called to a residence in the 7000-block of 21st Avenue around 11 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun. Mounties have not said whether the man threatened someone, but are referring to him as a suspect.

When they arrived, the man refused to leave the residence and would not comply with police demands.

Heavily armed members of the Integrated Emergency Response Team were called in, and a negotiator also aided in the standoff. The RCMP said the ERT was called "out of concern for police and public safety," but have not provided further details.

Residents of the apartment building were evacuated and, after a lengthy negotiation, a 22-year-old man was arrested at approximately 8 a.m. The man, who has not been publicly identified, is in RCMP custody.

Officers ask anyone with more information to contact them at 604-646-9999 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Peter Bremner