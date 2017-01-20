

CTV Vancouver





TransLink warned passengers to expect crowding and delays during Friday's rush hour commute as it dealt with a mechanical issue on the Expo Line.

The problem arose late in the afternoon in the area of Joyce-Collingwood Station, forcing the transit provider to use a single track from Commercial-Broadway all the way to Paterson in Burnaby.

Few details have been released, including the cause of the issue, but TransLink said it was working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

Extra security and Transit Police officers were also been dispatched to help with crowd control.

Service on the Millennium and Canada lines was not been affected.