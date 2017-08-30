Police in New Westminster have charged a man with selling drugs to a teen girl who died of an overdose in May.

On May 26, 16-year-old Angel Loyer-Lawrence died after taking what she believed to be MDMA she’d purchased from a street-level dealer.

Another 16-year-old girl who attended the same high school as Loyer-Lawrence, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after taking the same drug.

In a statement issued Wednesday, police said Muhammad Taufiq Chambas, 19, has been charged with one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in connection with the death.

“We’re pleased to see this charge approved,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Perry said in the release.

“We know the residents of New Westminster expect that their police department will do everything they can to try to prevent these tragic incidents from occurring.”

Chambas is set to appear in court on Sept. 6.

The charge comes a day after the same police force arrested a suspect in a similar incident that led to the death of a young Port Coquitlam teenager in July.

According to law enforcement, the 13-year-old victim and a friend bought MDMA form a dealer at the 22nd Street SkyTrain Station in New Westminster on July 15.

The victim began to overdose while the two were on their way home. The girl was rushed to the Royal Columbian Hospital where she died.

Police have not identified the suspect in that case, who could face two counts of drug trafficking.