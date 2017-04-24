A man in his 30s has been charged more than two months after a brazen carjacking in Coquitlam that caused many collisions.

Haman Lamar Benamaisia, a 31-year-old Coquitlam resident, was arrested Friday without incident, and is facing one count of robbery. Benamaisia has also been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Police tried to stop a pickup truck in a parking lot in the 3000-block of Lougheed Highway, but said that the driver sped away. The driver crashed the truck and stole a nearby sedan, which he crashed into a hydro pole moments later. The male suspect then fled on foot near the Coquitlam River.

Benamaisia is currently in custody in connection with the case, and is due to appear in court Thursday. Investigators said he was "well-known" to police.