Homicide investigators probing the suspicious death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen now say they have narrowed down the timeline of the case.

The teen was discovered deceased in a heavily wooded section of Burnaby's Central Park early Wednesday morning, less than two hours after she was reported missing.

Shen, who lives with her family near the park, last made contact with someone by telephone at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Although investigators initially said no one had physically seen Shen since 1 p.m. that day – four hours earlier – new information reveals that Shen was last confirmed to be seen leaving her home at 6 p.m. that day.

"That being said, this now narrows down our timeline," Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told CTV News.

IHIT is now looking to speak with anyone that was in the area of the crime scene from 6 p.m. onward on Tuesday.

Members of the Burnaby RCMP and Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have shut down several areas of the park with caution tape as investigators continue to search for clues.

At a press conference Wednesday, Burnaby RCMP Insp. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said people should expect to see both uniformed and plainclothes officers canvassing the area – and local residents – for the next several days.

The death is being treated as a suspicious, and police are trying to piece together the final hours of her life.

Wijayakoon said the risk to the public is still unclear – no arrests have been made – so people should remain vigilant.

"I can assure you that the Burnaby RMCP and its officers are working around the clock to ensure public safety," he told reporters.

People living nearby and using the park told CTV News they feel uneasy about who may be involved in the possible homicide of the young teen.

"It's not a good feeling. Don't know who the person would be lurking still around the neighbourhood," said Darcel Collinson.

With files from CTV's David Molko, Alex Turner and Ben Miljure

Vancouver police officers beginning grid search in Central Park, looking for clues related to death of 13-y/o Marissa Shen. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/5YekeHjW7E — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) July 20, 2017