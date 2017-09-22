

CTV Vancouver





A missing inmate who disappeared from a minimum security facility in B.C.'s Fraser Valley Thursday is back behind bars.

Staff noticed that Ralph Radford Courchene was missing from the Kwikwexwelhp Healing Village in Harrison Mills during a head count around 6:30 p.m. last night.

The 31-year-old was serving a nine-year sentence for aggravated assault and contempt of court.

He was involved in an extremely violent assault where he attacked two strangers, according to local media in Winnipeg.

Correctional Service Canada says it is investigating the incident.