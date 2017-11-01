British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a crash between a RCMP pickup truck and a suspect vehicle in Burnaby left one man with serious injuries on Halloween night.

At around 11:10 p.m., an officer spotted a suspicious white van stopped in the parking lot of a tennis court off Patterson Avenue, north of Imperial Street.

The officer did not pursue the van, but shared a description with other Mounties in the area.

Several other officers reported the vehicle driving erratically in the Metrotown area.

The van was travelling east on Dorset Street at around 11:35 p.m. when it collided at an intersection with a marked police truck travelling north on Macpherson Avenue and flipped onto its roof.

According to the RCMP, no officers were seriously injured.

The male suspect in the van was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties notified the Independent Investigations Office after the incident.

The RCMP’s reconstruction specialists and IIO investigators are gathering evidence and speaking with civilians and officers who witnessed the crash.

In a separate investigation, Burnaby Mounties are looking into the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Neither the police or IIO have released any details about the suspect or why officers were interested in the van to begin with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is B.C.’s independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.