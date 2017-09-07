Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been called to the scene of an early morning house fire in Surrey.

The blaze broke just after midnight in a home on 112A Avenue at 124th Street in Surrey's Bridgeview neighbourhood.

Twenty minutes after fire crews arrived they called poolice to come to the scene after a body was found inside.

Two people escaped but few other details are available and while RCMP confirm homicide investigators have taken over the scene, members of I-HIT have not yet commented.

A cause of the fire -- which gutted the home -- is also under investigation.