

The Canadian Press





Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been called to the scene of an early morning house fire in Surrey.

The blaze broke just after midnight in a home on 112A Avenue at 124th Street in Surrey's Bridgeview neighbourhood.

Twenty minutes after fire crews arrived they called poolice to come to the scene after a body was found inside.

Two people escaped but few other details are available and while RCMP confirm homicide investigators have taken over the scene, members of I-HIT have not yet commented.

A cause of the fire -- which gutted the home -- is also under investigation.