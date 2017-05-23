

An injured hiker who spent the night in the snow on the North Shore says he's "happy and grateful" to his rescuers, but knows he was unprepared.

Jason Wong set out with friends to hike Lynn Peak on Victoria Day, but had to stop because of severe leg cramps.

The 22-year-old used his cell phone to call for help and ground teams hiked up to meet him that evening. It was too dark to helicopter the young man out, so he spent the night in the snow with rescuers.

"They had enough with them that they could look after him for the night," Peter Haigh of North Shore Rescue told CTV Morning Live.

After being given fluids and reassurance, he was evacuated from the peak by helicopter.

It was Wong’s first time ever doing the challenging hike, and he now believes he should have brought more food, clothes and fluids along for his outdoor excursion.

"I pretty much just thank them for bringing me down," Wong said.

This is the fourth rescue in as many days for North Shore Rescue. The group wants to remind hikers that even though it's sunny in the city, there are still winter conditions in the North Shore mountains.

"You've really got to take warm clothing, as if it's winter," Haigh said.

Hikers wearing incorrect footwear in the snow is causing many injuries, including twisted ankles and lower limb injuries.

On Sunday, a hiker that fell through snow near Lost Lake in West Vancouver had to be rescued by long-line helicopter and flown to an ambulance.

A day later, a group of ill-equipped young women called 911 after deciding it was too cold and dangerous to continue their hike above Cypress Bowl.

“My feet just felt frozen and I couldn't function," 21-year-old Rema Nour said.

North Shore Rescue search manager Don Jardine told CTV Vancouver that people should not overestimate their abilities, and stick to trails they've used before.

With reports from CTV's Nafeesa Karim and Ben Miljure