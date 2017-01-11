The parents of a missing woman are asking for the public's help in tracking down the mother of two, believed to be somewhere in B.C. or Peru.

Kimberlee Suzanne Kasatkin, 41, has lived in Lima for about 3.5 years, but visits the Abbotsford area at least twice a year for several weeks at a time. But her parents haven't heard from her for nearly two months.

The couple contacted Abbotsford police on Dec. 5 to report that she was missing from the South American home, which she shares with her two children and her common-law husband. Interpol has since been contacted to investigate.

Her parents, Kathleen and Alexander Kasatkin, said they were last in touch with Kimberlee on Nov. 26, 2016. They said they've been in touch with her husband and their grandchildren as they search for Kimberlee.

The Kasatkins said they believe Kimberlee has friends in the Fraser Valley area who may have spoken to their daughter more recently.

"She has tons of friends. She spent time in Langley, she spent time in Victoria," Const. Ian MacDonald said at a news conference Wednesday.

"We think that it's quite possible that she had contact with her friends in November, and maybe still continues to have contact with those friends that just have not, at this point, become aware that she's missing."

Kathleen described her daughter as a "loving mother" who used to be very active on social media. She said Kimberlee is a stay-at-home mother, who had been planning a winter trip to B.C. to teach her husband and children to ski.

Kathleen said there have been several posts on social media about the missing woman since her disappearance that have been inaccurate and unhelpful. Many of the posts she's seen have been based on rumours.

"We're looking for facts and we really think there's people out there that may know something but don't know they're aware of it," Kathleen said.

"We're just appealing for some help."

The Kasatkins will be leaving for Lima in a few days to seek answers firsthand, but ask anyone with more information to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

The Abbotsford PD is not officially part of the investigation, but are "lending support" to the family, MacDonald said.

"They are really relying on your assistance, and the public's assistance, to give us some information and help us solve this mystery."