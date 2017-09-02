First responders decked out in hazmat suits responded to a possible drug lab in a Coal Harbour highrise Saturday morning after a water leak in the building alerted them to a suspicious unit.

Officers responded to a call at 1288 West Georgia Street around 9 a.m. after a building employee investigating a water leak discovered what may have been a drug lab in one of the suites, media relations officer Jason Doucette said in a release.

The officers donned protective hazmat suits "out of an abundance of caution" before entering the suite.

Joseph Mandocdoc was the one who discovered the suspicious unit. He's an emergency supervisor with Paul Davis Restoration Inc., the company the condo building calls for building restoration.

He says he was called to deal with a water leak around 6 a.m., and water dripping in one unit led him to another unit where the water was coming from.

Mandocdoc says that unit was unattended, so they called a locksmith to get into it and deal with the water leak.

He says the locksmith was able to get through a "really thick locking system" and Mandocdoc entered the unit and found water on the floor.

"I started doing my job," he said. "Most importantly, it's to find out where the water's coming from."

But then, Mandocdoc says police officers met him at the unit and started asking questions. He ended up being taken out and being decontaminated by the hazmat team.

"There was a water leak initially in there and that's why they had to go in there and open that [unit] up. And that's when they were exposed to a potential hazardous substance," acting battalion chief Brian Bertuzzi with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services told CTV News.

Mandocdoc says he couldn't tell whether or not the unit was indeed a drug lab. He says he saw bottles and some cookware, but nothing definitive.

In his line of work, he says finding drug labs in apartments doesn't surprise him.

"I've been to a grow-op and stuff like that… I'm used to it," he said.

Police had one man in handcuffs at the scene, and Doucette said one man associated with the suite has been detained for questioning.

There have been no reported injuries and there is no reason to believe there is a risk to the public, police say.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst.