

CTV Vancouver





The grandmother of the young B.C. woman whose remains were recently found on a rural farm is pleading with the public to help the RCMP's investigation into her death.

After days of speculation, authorities revealed this week that the remains discovered between Salmon Arm and Vernon late last month are those of Traci Genereaux, an 18-year-old local who went missing over the spring.

The update confirmed her family's greatest fears, and left her grandmother Vickie Urich grief-stricken.

"I don't want to believe, but have to believe, this has happened to her," Urich said. "It is a nightmare."

Looking through mementos from Genereaux's childhood, Urich described her granddaughter as the kind of kid who would light up a room.

But the artwork and poetry she left behind also speaks to a troubled upbringing, with one reading "I wish the social worker didn't take me." As a teenager, Genereaux became hooked on drugs, then turned to the sex trade and away from her loved ones.

"Last time I saw her was a couple of years ago," Urich said. "I seen her on the street."

Genereaux was last seen in Vernon on May 29. Mounties are still trying to piece together how she ended up on the Salmon River Road farm that officers and forensic teams have been scouring for over two weeks.

The RCMP has asked anyone with information to come forward, a call Urich echoed on Friday.

"Please help the family. Please help the mom and dad," she said.

More than a foot of snow has fallen on the 24-acre property since Thursday morning, but Mounties are continuing their thorough work at the scene.

Earlier this week, Cpl. Dan Moskaluk told reporters it's unclear when they might be finished.

"This is an open investigation, very fluid," Moskaluk said. "What we want to establish and complete is a thorough and proper search of the property."

The farm is owned by the parents of Curtis Sagmoen, a 36-year-old who has been charged for allegedly threatening a sex worker with a gun near the property back in August. His next court appearance on those charges is slated for Nov. 23.

Four other women have gone missing within a 45 minute-drive of his parents' farm since early 2016, but the RCMP has not linked Sagmoen to those cases or to the Genereaux discovery.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos