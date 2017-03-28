

CTV Vancouver





The B.C. government's Facebook page was briefly plastered with Arabic text and flames during an apparent hack Monday night.

A picture of a man in camouflage pants holding a walkie-talkie was also added as the page's main image.

It's unclear who is responsible, but the province confirmed the incident on its Twitter page.

"Facebook page has been compromised," it said. "We apologize for any inconvenience and are working to get it fixed."

The images have since been removed and the page has returned to its regular state.