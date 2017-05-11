Although the final tally won't be released for some time, Elections BC says approximately 60 per cent of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2017 provincial election.

That figure is calculated based on the number of registered voters, advance votes and a preliminary estimate of absentee ballots, according to Elections BC.

The agency is expected to release a more accurate picture of turnout after the conclusion of final counts, which will happen between May 22 and 24.

But the initial figure suggests there was a boost in turnout over 2013 and 2009, when 57 per cent and 55 per cent of registered voters participated, respectively.

Elections BC has yet to release the turnout of eligible voters, a larger group than registered voters, and that will likely be a lower figure.

The eligible voter turnout was 55 per cent in 2013 and 51 per cent in 2009.

Higher numbers for the May 9 election could be partially credited to a strong turnout of early voters.

A total of 614,389 B.C. residents voted in advance polls, nearly 250,000 more than the early-bird turnout four years ago.

Advance polls were open for six days this year, two more than in 2013 when a total of 366,558 people cast ballots early to make up more than 20 per cent of the total vote, but the daily average was still higher.

During the last election, voter turnout in 10 ridings – including ones in Richmond and Kelowna – was below 50 per cent.

The province currently has a total of 3,156,991 eligible voters, according to Elections BC.