B.C. fire crews are bracing for the wildfire situation to worsen.

With 35 new blazes sparked in the past day alone, there are now a total of 219 active fires in the province, dozens of which are burning out of control.

A total of 14,365 people have been displaced by the fires – a number that may grow significantly if the residents of Williams Lake, currently on evacuation alert, are forced from their homes.

More than 44,000 hectares of land has been burned, says Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek. What's also burning is cash: The costs so far this year to fight the growing wildfires have topped $53.5 million.

What's most worrisome is that this is just the very beginning of the traditional B.C. fire season, Skrepnek told reporters Tuesday.

B.C.'s Premier Designate John Horgan says he's been monitoring the "shock and horror, the devastation of the fires" along with the rest of the province.

Horgan says he's confident everything that can be done is being done. He did acknowledge that the situation may get worse before it gets better.

"We're early days here, and I think that people have to realize this is not going away on the weekend," he said from Victoria at a press briefing.

"This is going to be the next couple of weeks, perhaps the rest of the summer, and we have to make sure that we're all standing together."

All hands on deck

Three hundred firefighters from across Canada have started arriving in the B.C. Interior and the Chilcotin to provide relief to the 1,000-strong force of exhausted local crews, who have been working around the clock.

The out-of-province firefighters and logistics personnel are coming from Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

Forty fixed-wing aircraft and 200 helicopters are fighting the battle from above. Ten firefighting aircraft have been brought in from other Canadian provinces, including seven air tankers and three "birddog" crafts which help coordinate the tankers from the air.

The ministry of forests says while it usually has enough staff, aircraft and equipment to tackle "any situation" during fire season, right now it is in dire need of outside help because of the extraordinarily high number of wildfires.

Officials are keeping a close eye on the weather: Continued hot and dry conditions with the potential for more lighting could spark more wildfires.

Thick, acrid smoke is being blamed on health issues for residents in affected areas, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, the deputy provincial health officer.

The people most at risk are pregnant women, young children, seniors and people with existing health conditions.

Henry advises people in those categories to stay indoors as much as possible with the windows and doors closed to minimize exposure.