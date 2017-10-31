

Stunt video of a drone zooming around the towers of the Alex Fraser Bridge is being reviewed by police and transportation officials.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube last Friday, shows the drone flying beside the bridge deck, soaring up over the towers and then plummeting back down toward the water.

"Oh my god," the operator says after completing a dive. Later on, as he's flying the drone up the bridge for another run, a voice can be heard saying "the battery sounds a bit low."

The video was shot during the day, while a steady stream of cars and trucks were crossing the Alex Fraser.

It was uploaded by Rotor Riot, a YouTube page that showcases drone pilots. Based on the description accompanying the video, it appears the operators travelled to Canada to film the stunts.

"Tommy and Drew venture up to the great Northwest, into the Canadian outback!" it reads, though the entire video was seemingly shot at a major traffic artery in Metro Vancouver.

Both the Delta Police Department and Transport Canada confirmed they are investigating the stunts. Officials caution that anyone caught breaking the rules for recreational drone use can face steep fines of up to $3,000.

"Transport Canada will not hesitate to take immediate action should the people flying this drone be found to be in contravention of the regulations," spokesperson Marie-Anyk Cote told CTV News in an email.

One regulation bars the flying of drones higher than 90 metres. The towers of the Alex Fraser Bridge are roughly 154 metres tall.

CTV News reached out to some of the pilots listed as having taken part in the stunt Tuesday, but did not hear back.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander

