There's no doubt that deserted dog poo in public parks is a nuisance, but does it warrant a high-tech crackdown?

One West Vancouver district councillor thinks it's worth considering; Mary Ann Booth raised the idea of using DNA testing to target scofflaw dog walkers at a recent council meeting.

"It's becoming quite reasonably priced where people that don't pick up after their dogs, the DNA of the dogs is on file," Booth said.

"I think it's something that's worth looking at. I am noticing a lot of people that are not picking up after their dogs."

It's not actually that outlandish a notion. DNA testing is already being used at some apartment and condo complexes in Canada to pinpoint irresponsible neighbours.

PooPrints, a Toronto-based DNA testing company, reportedly charges $50 per animal to swab the mouths of every dog in a given building. From there, management can send abandoned droppings to a lab for testing and identification.

Booth agreed to be interviewed on the topic Thursday, but the district's public relations department stepped in and cancelled.

Jeff McDonald, director of communications for West Vancouver, spoke to CTV News instead, calling Booth's suggestion nothing more than an off-hand comment.

"It's certainly not a motion of council to pursue DNA testing of dog waste in West Vancouver, it's not a staff report to council or any kind of recommendation," McDonald said.

It's not off the table, however.

"Could staff conceivably explore it? Sure. I think it's a long way away," he said.

In the meantime, the district said it's focusing on public education rather than sending DNA testers to the dog park.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber