Conservative MP Dianne Watts is planning a bid to replace Christy Clark as BC Liberal leader, CTV News has learned.

No one has officially thrown their name into the hat, but a source confirmed Watts will be among the eventual Liberal leadership candidates.

Meanwhile, the former Surrey mayor is preparing for a "special event and announcement" at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel on Sunday.

Watts appears to be a strong contender for the role. An Insights West poll released in August found 39 per cent of the province holds a favourable view of Watts, compared to 30 per cent for Sam Sullivan, 28 per cent for Mike de Jong and 24 per cent for Jas Johal.

Earlier this week, interim Liberal leader Rich Coleman revealed there are seven high-profile potential candidates mulling a run, including Todd Stone, Mike Bernier and Andrew Wilkinson.

The BC Liberals have also already scheduled the party's first leadership debate for Oct. 15.