

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Searchers returned to the Rocky Mountains Tuesday, looking for signs of the pilot and passenger of a single-engine aircraft that went missing somewhere between Revelstoke, B.C. and Edmonton.

Dominic Neron, 28, and his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, 31, took off from Penticton in his white and burgundy striped Mooney M20D plane around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That flight can take as little as two hours, but when the pair still hadn't arrived by 10:40 p.m., their disappearance was reported.

Neron's cellphone was picked up by a cell tower about 32 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke on Saturday night, so searchers focused on that area and up into Rogers Pass the next two days.

His phone pinged a second time further north Monday in an area where the plane had been picked up by radar.

On Tuesday, crews returned to the region, narrowing their search with information from the cellphone.

"Weather conditions remain challenging today as snow continues to fall," Katelyn Moores, a spokesperson for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria, told CTV News on Tuesday.

"It is becoming smaller and smaller. We're being more and more confident on where the search is," said Capt. Dave Mansi with the JRCC.

Two Parks Canada Search and Rescue teams are looking for the missing pilot and passenger on the ground, and a Cormorant helicopter and a chartered civilian helicopter are searching from the air.

Another aircraft is also combing the most likely path the overdue plane would take to Edmonton.

According to the JRCC, the pilot did not issue a mayday call during the flight and no flight plan was filed.

With files from CTV Edmonton