Crash causes heavy rush-hour delays on Port Mann Bridge
Traffic is seen on Highway 1 after a crash closed down the eastbound lanes of the Port Mann Bridge on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 5:24PM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 6, 2017 6:18PM PST
Drivers making the rush-hour commute to Surrey Wednesday afternoon faced huge delays after a crash closed the eastbound lanes of the Port Mann Bridge.
DriveBC first announced a partial closure in the eastbound HOV and left lanes of the bridge shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Nearly an hour later, only one through lane had been reopened.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 was backed up all the way to the Burnaby Lakes area as a result of the crash.
The bridge was fully reopened at around 6:15 p.m., but drivers were warned to expect further delays as the traffic cleared.
The details surrounding the collision are unclear.
FULLY OPEN - #BCHwy1 #PortManBridge all lanes now open following an earlier vehicle incident. Expect heavy delays due to congestion. #SurreyBC #Coquitlam— Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 7, 2017