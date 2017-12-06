

CTV Vancouver





Drivers making the rush-hour commute to Surrey Wednesday afternoon faced huge delays after a crash closed the eastbound lanes of the Port Mann Bridge.

DriveBC first announced a partial closure in the eastbound HOV and left lanes of the bridge shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Nearly an hour later, only one through lane had been reopened.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 was backed up all the way to the Burnaby Lakes area as a result of the crash.

The bridge was fully reopened at around 6:15 p.m., but drivers were warned to expect further delays as the traffic cleared.

The details surrounding the collision are unclear.