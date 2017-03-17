

CTV Vancouver





There was romance in the air at Thursday's Vancouver Canucks game, where thousands of cheering fans were treated to a sweetly unconventional marriage proposal.

Amanda Mussio popped the question to her boyfriend, Brandon Haubrich, by arranging a set-up few of the onlookers at Rogers Arena are soon to forget.

It started with Haubrich being selected, seemingly at random, to play the Canucks Puck Shuffle contest mid-game. Little did he know there was a surprise waiting for him after he won.

The arena's screens lit up with "Will you marry me?" and Mussio appeared holding a bouquet of rose-shaped Doritos.

He accepted immediately and the new fiancé and fiancée kissed for the crowd.

"I had no idea," Haubrich told NHL.com. "I knew we were coming to the game but I had no idea anything like this was going to happen."

Mussio said she had butterflies waiting for the big moment, but that her plan went off perfectly.

"He was a little more excited than I expected him to be, which is awesome," she told the league website.