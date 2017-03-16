More than $37,000 has been raised in just three days to support the family of a young father-to-be from Terrace who was killed in a tragic accident involving a moose.

David Hall was driving his wife Kimberley home on Highway 16 east of Terrace, B.C., last week when a nearby semi-truck hit the animal.

The collision sent the moose into the path of their Dodge pickup truck, which flipped upside-down into a ditch and trapped the couple inside, according to RCMP.

David, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His pregnant wife Kimberley suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital. She underwent an emergency C-section to deliver their premature baby boy, who weighed just four pounds at the time of delivery, according to a public campaign to support the family.

David's brother Alex Hall started a crowdfunding effort to support the baby.

"David never got to meet his son, who looks so much like him, but his large and loving family and his community of friends will make sure he grows up knowing the wonderful man his father was," Alex wrote.

“We will never be able to fill David's big shoes, but with this fund we can help give his son the best start at life.”

More than 300 people had contributed a total of $37,532 by Thursday afternoon.

The page has also become an online tribute a man remembered as "incredible person with an infectious personality and a big heart."

"David left the family the most precious gift of all and he will forever continue to live on through his beautiful son," said Anneli and Keith Sudds.

New Hazelton RCMP say the accident appears accidental.