B.C.'s revived human rights commission could fight online hate speech
B.C.'s attorney general says reviving the B.C. Human Rights Commission may be able to help news outlets and forums deal with online hate speech.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 5:09PM PST
B.C.'s attorney general says racist online comments are one area where the province's new human right's commission may be able step in.
David Eby spoke to a group in Kamloops yesterday, saying the issue has come up repeatedly at ongoing consultations for the revived body.
The former Liberal government dissolved the B.C. Human Rights Commission in 2002, but the New Democrats have pledged to bring in legislation to create a new version next year.
Eby says when it comes to problematic comments online, the body could potentially offer strategies for news outlets or forum moderators on how to deal with and address discriminatory speech.