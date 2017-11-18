

The Canadian Press





B.C.'s attorney general says racist online comments are one area where the province's new human right's commission may be able step in.

David Eby spoke to a group in Kamloops yesterday, saying the issue has come up repeatedly at ongoing consultations for the revived body.

The former Liberal government dissolved the B.C. Human Rights Commission in 2002, but the New Democrats have pledged to bring in legislation to create a new version next year.

Eby says when it comes to problematic comments online, the body could potentially offer strategies for news outlets or forum moderators on how to deal with and address discriminatory speech.