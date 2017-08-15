The B.C. government has announced it will increase minimum wage from $10.85 to $11.35 per hour in September.

"British Columbia's lowest-paid workers need a raise," Premier John Horgan said in a statement Tuesday. "The action we're taking will make life better for working parents, seniors, new Canadians, students and more -- these are people struggling to get by.”

The BC NDP say the 50-cent increase is the new government’s first move towards a $15-per-hour minimum wage.

"Today's increase and our commitment to the $15 minimum wage will benefit almost 100,000 British Columbians who have been getting by on one of the lowest minimum wages in the country.”

The increase will come into effect on Sept. 15 and will make B.C. the province with the third-highest minimum wage in Canada after Alberta and Ontario.

B.C. currently has the seventh highest minimum wage in the country.

More to come…