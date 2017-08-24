

The provincial NDP is facing questions about fundraisers that critics say amount to cash for access to the new premier.

One of John Horgan's platform promises was a ban on major donations in B.C. politics, but just a month after taking power, the party is hosting a $500-per-person fundraiser.

Critics say the event contradicts a promise Horgan made in April that "an NDP government on day one would get big money out of politics."

Dozens of people paid the high price tag to golf at Langford's Bear Mountain Resort and attend a reception with the premier. The party's president told reporters it was safe to assume that some of the people attending would be representing corporate or union interests.

Horgan was not available for comment Thursday, but president Craig Keating said the NDP will follow current rules until the new ones come into effect.

"We're very seriously working on the file right now in terms of bringing forward legislation," Keating said.

Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver admitted the event irked him and other opposition MLAs. He said he's confident that the NDP will bring a ban, but was critical of the event and a second, similarly priced fundraiser coming up next month.

"This is nothing more than a shakedown of corporate and unions to get the last bit of money," he said Thursday.

"It's outrageous to think it's anything other than pay-for-access."

Weaver's party banned corporate and union donations last year.

The previous Liberal government resisted change for years, hosting several fundraisers that were ten times the price of the golf event. However MLA John Rustad said the Liberals are changing their tune.

"We are on record saying we would support the idea of a ban, but obviously the devil will be in the details," he said.

Rustad added that he felt the NDP should be honouring what it campaigned on, despite the fact that the rules have not yet changed.

The NDP has tabled a bill six times that would have banned big money from politics, but members decided it wasn't comprehensive enough. New legislation could take weeks or months, and until it is drafted and passed, the party will continue to raise money.

The party previously faced criticism when it was revealed during the election campaign that a number of salaries of top NDP campaign officials were being paid by the United Steelworkers union.

Donation irregularities sparked an RCMP investigation earlier this year, which was expanded to include all donations.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan