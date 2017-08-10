

The Canadian Press





WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. - British Columbia is considering closing access to a vast section of its backcountry because of the wildfire risk.

Restrictions on access to all Crown land in the Cariboo fire centre would go into effect at noon on Friday as the province continues to battle what Premier John Horgan has said is the worst fire season since the 1950s.

There were 150 fires burning in the province on Wednesday.

A final decision will be made Friday morning and will depend on wind conditions.

A restriction order would mean people cannot remain in or enter the area without the prior written authorization.

Exceptions include people who are travelling to or from their principle residence, a person acting in an official capacity or those who support efforts to fight wildfires.