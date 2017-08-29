

Darcy Matheson, CTV Vancouver





The heat wave gripping much of B.C.'s South Coast shattered temperature records on Monday, while also helping set an all-time high for hydro consumption.

Environment Canada said the strong ridge of high pressure over the southern part of the province resulted in sunny skies and sweltering temperatures.

The mercury soared so high in Victoria, Vancouver and the Sea-to-Sky region that it was the hottest recorded August 28 on record.

BC Hydro said hourly demand for summer power consumption hit a record high on Monday night as people cranked up their air conditioning and fans to keep cool.

At 7,851 megawatts, demand for electricity increased by nearly 12 per cent over last Monday's peak demand of 7,022 megawatts.

Mercury soars across the province

Environment Canada said weather stations across the province set daily maximum temperature records:

Vancouver Harbour 27.2 C

Victoria Gonzales 28.7 C

West Vancouver 30.8 C

Squamish 32.7 C

Lillooet 36 C

Port Alberni 35.9 C

Lytton 39.1 C (old record 37.2 C in 1967)

Pemberton 36.8 C (old record 34.6 C in 2002)

Clearwater 35.0 C (old record 34.4 C in 1929)

Cranbrook 33.9 C (old record 33.3 C in 1929)

Squamish 32.7 C (old record 30.6 C in 1967)

Sparwood 32.5 C (old record 31.7 C in 1986)

At 39.1 C, Lytton was not only the hottest spot in B.C. – it was considered the hottest temperature in the entire country.

A high of 27 C is forecast for the Vancouver area Tuesday, with a UV index of six or higher.

The Interior is expected to see the mercury soar to the mid-30s.