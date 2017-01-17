

The Canadian Press





Heavy snow followed by warming temperatures is hiking the avalanche risk in parts of the province.

Avalanche Canada has issued warnings for today and tomorrow on the south coast mountains along the Sea-to-Sky corridor through Whistler and it is also advising of unusual conditions stretching from the Rockies northwest to the Columbias and interior northwestern mountains.

Because the situation is localized, regional avalanche forecasts may not reflect the conditions in some of those areas and Avalanche Canada urges backcountry users to be very cautious.

Search and rescue experts are also warning snowmobilers, skaters and ice fishermen to carefully assess ice on rivers and lakes to ensure it remains at least 15 centimetres thick for walking or skating, 20 centimetres for groups, and 25 centimetres for snowmobiles.