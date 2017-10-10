

An Australian woman who went missing on a hike with her partner over the summer has been found dead, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Sophie Dowsley's remains were found near the base of Statlu Falls, northwest of Harrison Hot Springs, in September. Foul play is not suspected in the 34-year-old's death.

She and her partner, 44-year-old B.C. resident Greg Tiffin, both went missing during a hike at Statlu Lake in July.

Tiffin's body was discovered in the water about a week after the couple’s disappearance was reported, but the recovery effort for Dowsley was initially unsuccessful and called off.

Mounties said they resumed the effort last month after the water levels lowered.