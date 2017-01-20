8 children injured after sedan slams into school bus
Eight children were treated for minor injuries after a sedan crashed into a school bus in Mission, B.C. on Friday morning. Jan. 20, 2017. (Handout)
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 1:07PM PST
A school bus driving dozens of kids to school was struck by a car Friday morning in Mission, B.C., but Mounties say no one was seriously hurt.
Eight children did have to be treated after the crash, though all of their injuries were minor.
The school bus, which was carrying 62 passengers, was near the intersection of Husband Road and Lougheed Highway when it was hit by an oncoming vehicle described as a small sedan.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, but Mounties consider icy roads and speed to be contributing factors.
The collision closed an area of the Lougheed Highway in both directions for hours as the RCMP's Fraser Valley Traffic Services investigated.