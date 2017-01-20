

CTV Vancouver





A school bus driving dozens of kids to school was struck by a car Friday morning in Mission, B.C., but Mounties say no one was seriously hurt.

Eight children did have to be treated after the crash, though all of their injuries were minor.

The school bus, which was carrying 62 passengers, was near the intersection of Husband Road and Lougheed Highway when it was hit by an oncoming vehicle described as a small sedan.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but Mounties consider icy roads and speed to be contributing factors.

The collision closed an area of the Lougheed Highway in both directions for hours as the RCMP's Fraser Valley Traffic Services investigated.