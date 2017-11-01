

CTV Vancouver





A North Vancouver property listed for sale at $36.2 million has set a new real estate record for the municipality.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada listed the 14-acre estate located at 2250 Indian River Crescent near Deep Cove.

"This North Vancouver estate provides an opportunity to own the most significant, private parcel of land in one of the most robust real estate markets in Greater Vancouver,” listing agent Steve Mitchell said in a statement Wednesday.

Situated next to the North Shore mountains, the vast property features a 9,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms and five bathrooms that is “a blend of West Coast architecture and Japanese influences.”

The property also includes a guesthouse, private gym and a working 12-stall barn and greenhouse.

According to Sotheby’s, the property is “nestled within a forested setting and features lush foliage of both native and specimen plantings”

The property is the highest valued listing in the history of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver's Multiple Listing Service for North Vancouver.