A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in New Westminster on Monday.

The blaze broke out before 3:30 p.m. on Holland Street between 5th and Sixth avenues in the city’s west end.

“We heard the sirens so we went out to see what’s going on,” neighbour Mara Brousseau told CTV News. “We don’t have a whole lot of a view from our place. When we got there the flames were shooting about 15 feet above the roof already.”

When firefighters got to the scene, thick smoke and flames were coming through the roof of the home. Crews had to work quickly to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

Once the fire was out, firefighters spent a long time pouring water through the large hole in the home’s roof to put out any remaining hot spots.

It is unclear how many people were forced out of the home or if anyone was injured.