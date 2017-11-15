A teenager is in custody and could face several charges in connection with the stabbing of another teen at a Delta, B.C. community centre last week.

Local police said in a statement Tuesday that a 15-year-old boy had been taken into custody over the weekend.

Officers recommended charges including aggravated assault, robbery, disguise with intent and assault with a weapon.

The arrest is in connection with an incident that occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Police were called to the Sungod Recreation Centre for reports that an 18-year-old had been approached by two unknown males wearing balaclavas. The teen was stabbed and robbed of his iPod and other items.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone who saw a small group or something suspicious in the area around 8:30 p.m. to contact them at 604-946-4411. Anyone with cellphone video or images that may assist the investigation is also asked to come forward.