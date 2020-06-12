VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor says recreational sports are likely coming very soon for youth in the province, and that guidelines are in the works.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the comments during her COVID-19 briefing Thursday, adding that physical activity is important for health.

"We want youth sports to get going this summer, that's really important," Heny said. "But it needs to be done in a way that protects the children, the people that are involved, so there are guidelines coming out."

Henry said health officials have been working with WorkSafeBC on those guidelines.

The topic also came up during Premier John Horgan's weekly briefing Wednesday when he announced a new order protecting amateur sports organizations, employees and volunteers from liability during the pandemic.

Horgan explained provincial and local sports organization were having a hard time getting insurance during the pandemic because most companies won't provide coverage for COVID-19-related damages.

"Amateur sport, minor sport is really all about parents and volunteers keeping organizations going," Horgan said. "We needed to free up those volunteers from any litigation that may arise because of COVID-19."

The order protects organizations for damages result directly or indirectly from COVID-19. For example, an organization and its representatives wouldn't be liable if a participant was exposed to COVID-19.

Horgan said there are 72 funded provincial sport organizations, 4,100 local sport organizations and more than 800,000 youth and adult participants across the province.

"Of course all these organizations will have to follow public health directions and I know they all will," Horgan said.

Henry stressed that when youth sports do resume, they'll look a little different.

"I do absolutely think that youth sports will be coming very soon, and they'll be safe," she said.

"There'll be smaller numbers of people, there won't be the spectators that you're used to. And there will be ideas around how teams can have local tournaments and games."