Worker dies on the job in North Vancouver park

An employee has died on the job while working on some trees at a popular park in North Vancouver.

Officials have confirmed few details of the incident, which happened just before noon Friday in Princess Park.

North Vancouver RCMP told CTV News one person died in a workplace incident, adding that the deceased was working on some trees when it happened.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed it dispatched two ambulances to the park around 11:40 a.m., but no patients were treated or transported. BCEHS referred further questions to the BC Coroners Service.

WorkSafeBC said it has been deployed to investigate, but provided no other details.

CTV News has reached out to the coroners service and the District of North Vancouver for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.