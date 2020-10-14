VANCOUVER -- A driver had to be pulled from the water earlier this week after her vehicle plunged off a ramp near Revelstoke, B.C.

Mounties from Revelstoke were called to the Shelter Bay Ferry Terminal shortly after midnight on Tuesday for reports of an incident on Upper Arrow Lake.

The manager of the ferry terminal told police that crews on the ferry that crosses the lake had seen the woman waving for help, and sent a rescue boat to help bring her to safety.

It appeared the woman had driven her car off the end of a ferry loading ramp, Mounties said in a news release later on Tuesday.

Police said they believe she was alone in her car, a Ford Fusion, and that her car was found fully submerged at the end of the ramp.

It was in a location that prevented the ferry from being able to dock and unload passengers, the RCMP said.

A tow company and dive team had to be brought in to pull her car from the lake.

It is not clear what happened leading up to the event. Mounties said they do not believe the woman was intoxicated, and that the woman was examined to "ensure her physical and mental well-being."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP.