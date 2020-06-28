VANCOUVER -- Two BC Ferries vessels and the Canadian Coast Guard worked together to perform a rescue in the Strait of Georgia Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria, crews responded to a distress call from a boat that was taking on water between Nanaimo and Sechelt.

There were three people on board the sinking vessel, all of whom have been rescued. The JRCC could not comment on the condition of the rescued individuals.

BC Ferries said on Twitter that its vessels the Queen of Oak Bay and the Queen of Cowichan were both responding to the incident.

Dan Rennie was aboard the Queen of Cowichan when it responded to the distress call. He told CTV News Vancouver the ferry's captain asked passengers to help spot the vessel that was sinking.

Video of the rescue submitted to CTV News Vancouver shows an inflatable boat rescuing the three people on board the distressed vessel and later turning them over to the Coast Guard ship Cape Cockburn.

In the video, ferry passengers can be heard applauding as the rescue is completed.

BC Ferries said sailings on the Horseshoe Bay - Departure Bay route between Nanaimo and the Lower Mainland would be delayed as a result of the rescue.

The 4:50 p.m. sailing leaving Departure Bay was expected to leave at approximately 6 p.m., and the 4:50 p.m. sailing departing Horseshoe Bay was expected to leave at approximately 7 p.m., BC Ferries said on Twitter.