Woman left 'screaming for help' after car ride with male driver, say Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police are requesting dash cam video and witness information after a frightening car ride with an unknown male left a woman “extremely shaken up,” police say.

Officers were called to reports of a female screaming for help on the 32300 block of Huntingdon Road at 3:16 a.m. Sunday morning, the Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon.

Earlier that morning the woman had been waiting in the 31600 block of Peardonville Road, when an unknown man, bearing no relation to her, had offered to drive her home in his truck.

During the drive the man had made “unwanted advances” towards her, police said. The woman was able to escape on foot when the driver pulled his truck over around the Huntingdon Road and Columbia Street intersection.

Police say the woman was “extremely shaken up,” but not physically injured following the incident.

Police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam video from the area of the Huntingdon Road and Columbia Street intersection, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Police said the male driver is described as in his late 50s to early 60s, with short, salt-and-pepper hair, and wearing a blue and black plaid jacket. The vehicle he was driving is described as a small grey or silver truck.