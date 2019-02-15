

CTV Vancouver





Police have managed to rescue a woman who was kidnapped by armed robbers on Valentine's Day.

The terrifying ordeal began in downtown Kamloops, where two men with guns allegedly held up a group of people early Thursday morning.

Kamloops RCMP said as the suspects were leaving, they stole one of the victim's cars and took a different victim with them against her will.

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned, with no sign of the kidnapped woman.

It wasn't until Friday morning that Mounties determined she could potentially be in another vehicle that was heading from Kelowna back to Kamloops.

Authorities managed to stop the vehicle about halfway between the two cities, near Faulkland, where they arrested two suspects and rescued the kidnapping victim, who was fortunately uninjured.

"The danger that she was in cannot be overemphasized," Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a news release.

"Officers knew that the suspects were armed. It was unknown what their intent was regarding her life."

During the course of the investigation, police were led to a home on Dallas Drive in Kamloops, where they arrested another suspect.

Kamloops RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing, but that it appears "clear" that the crime was targeted and involved people from the local drug trade.

Mounties aid they expect numerous charges to be approved in the case.