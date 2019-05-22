

The Canadian Press





VIEW ROYAL, B.C. - A woman is recovering from injuries after being pushed off a cliff and into a lake in a regional park near the Victoria suburb of View Royal.

West Shore RCMP say the 29-year-old woman reported she was hiking in Thetis Lake Regional Park on Sunday near the edge of a 12-metre cliff overlooking the water.

She told officers she passed three women between 20 and 30 years old and, as she looked over the cliff, she was pushed from behind and landed on her side in the water below.

An RCMP news release doesn't describe the woman's injuries, but says she was able to swim to shore and was offered help from an unknown man before she received medical treatment.

Cpl. Chris Dovell says the woman reports the three women were drinking alcohol, wearing bathing suits and sunglasses, and that two had brown hair while one was blond.

Dovell is urging whoever pushed the woman to come forward.

Investigators also would like to speak to any witnesses, including the man who offered to help the woman as she swam to the beach.