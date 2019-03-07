

CTV Vancouver





A fire that broke out at an Abbotsford apartment building overnight left one woman dead and dozens of people temporarily homeless.

The blaze started at around 10:30 p.m. at a three-storey building on Countess Street, and caused significant damage to units on the top floor.

Residents told CTV News there was a hectic scene as people rushed to get outside to safety.

"I was trying to sleep, heard the alarms then booked it outside with my pets," Aaron McKay said. "Everyone is frantic, trying to figure everything out."

Others were trapped inside as smoke filled the hallways, and had to wait until firefighters could rescue them from their balconies using a ladder.

"They did an outstanding job of pulling people off," Asst. Chief Jeff Snider said. "I think we had five off the front and two off the back."

Firefighters also escorted several tenants and pets from the building's first two floors, which sustained lesser smoke and water damage.

Once the flames were under control, crews performed a secondary search and found a woman in her 60s in her suite. She was taken outside but succumbed to her injuries a short time later, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Police and firefighters said they "extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the female who passed away."

Three people were also treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

The cause of the fire hasn't been confirmed, but it's being investigated by the Abbotsford Police Department and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the woman's death.

Because of the damage to the building, dozens of people have been displaced by the fire. Authorities said emergency social services are being provided to affected residents.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi and Jordan Jiang