

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a 31-year-old woman was found dead in a downtown Vancouver apartment early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the woman's body after responding to reports of a strong odour coming from a second-floor unit at the Regal Hotel on Granville Street.

The cause of death hasn't been released, but police are describing the incident as a homicide.

"Detectives do not believe this was a random event and advise that there is no risk to the general public," Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

No arrests have been made.

The victim is a Vancouver resident, but her name hasn't been released because authorities are still working to notify her next of kin.

Police said her death marks the 13th homicide of the year in Vancouver.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.